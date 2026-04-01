Stablecoin Plans Split as Banks Go Their Own Way

Highlights
The G7 stablecoin effort has not unified; banks have instead split into regional projects and individual initiatives due to misaligned incentives and regulation.
Focus has shifted toward tokenized deposits and local stablecoins, with geopolitical concerns (like dollar dominance) hindering coordination.
The likely outcome may be a layered system with dollar stablecoins at the core, along with regional alternatives and bank-run digital infrastructure integrated into traditional finance.
At the end of 2025, when a consortium of ten global banks announced they were exploring a stablecoin tied to G7 currencies, the news carried the weight of inevitability. It suggested that traditional finance was finally prepared to institutionalize digital money at scale.