Citi Pulls Blockchain Into the Banking Core

Highlights
Blockchain is evolving from a fringe experiment into core financial infrastructure to support 24/7 global commerce.
Banks are embedding blockchain into existing systems to boost efficiency and data quality without disrupting client workflows.
Citi prioritizes interoperable blockchain technology and infrastructure, not individual crypto instruments, as part of the broader digital transformation around the core infrastructure that banks rely on.
