Stablecoins Face Payments Challenge With Cashing Out

Highlights
While sending digital dollars across borders is fast and cheap, converting them into usable fiat (the “off-ramp”) is slow, complex and filled with regulatory and UX friction.
Off-ramping requires coordination with regulated banks, compliance checks and legacy systems, reflecting that stablecoins were built for crypto markets — not everyday payments.
FinTechs and financial firms are embedding stablecoins into cards, bank accounts and payment tools so conversion happens seamlessly, a shift that could turn stablecoins from a closed crypto loop into global payment infrastructure.
For millions of people paid in digital dollar stablecoins, the hardest part isn’t getting the money. It’s using it.