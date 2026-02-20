Earnings Season Made It Clear: Digitize Supply Chains or Fall Behind

Highlights
The latest earnings period revealed that companies view digitization, automation and real-time visibility as essential infrastructure for growth in a volatile trade environment.
Investment is moving upstream and aligning with AI-driven commerce, with firms funding supplier integration, tracking and orchestration to build resilient, data-powered logistics networks.
Businesses are recasting themselves as technology and data platforms, competing on execution certainty, visibility and responsiveness rather than reach alone.
Logistics is moving from a game of scale to one of smarts.