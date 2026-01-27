UPS Exits Volume Race, Bets on Healthcare, Cross-Border and B2B

Highlights
In a deliberate shift from volume to margin, UPS is finishing its Amazon volume reduction and prioritizing higher-margin businesses like healthcare, SMB and international B2B.
International and Supply Chain Solutions units show rising margins through digitalization and pruning low-return activities.
Network resizing, automation and cost cuts delivered $3.5B in 2025 savings, positioning 2026 for execution-led margin growth.
UPS is no longer optimizing for dominance by volume. And it’s by design.