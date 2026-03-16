Visa and Fiserv Team to Enhance Merchant Payment Acceptance

Visa has expanded its partnership with payments and financial technology provider Fiserv.

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The collaboration, announced in a news release Monday (March 16), introduces what Visa calls a “unified, API driven acceptance layer” aimed at simplifying integration for acquirers and helping merchants boost authorization rates, prevent fraud and improve customer experiences.

By joining Visa’s front-end authorization capabilities and Fiserv’s acquiring and processing stack, the companies say they are “delivering a cloud-based acceptance infrastructure that supports intelligent routing, enhanced data and embedded value-added services.”

Dan Parsons, head of acceptance sales for Visa Europe, added that the offering gives acquirers a simpler operating model to improve authorization rates and reduce fraud and chargebacks.

“For merchants, that translates into richer data and higher approval rates, making it easier to deliver the new experiences their customers now expect — whether that’s shopping online, in store or tapping to travel — with speed and confidence,” Parsons said.

The release adds that the collaboration lets acquirers access Visa’s acceptance services through a “single, API first integration” embedded into Fiserv’s acquiring environment, lessening the need for “multiple connections and bespoke development while enabling greater scale and flexibility across markets.”

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The partnership follows Visa’s announcement last week that its Acceptance Platform now enables acquirers to modernize their payment processing through a single API.

The capability stems from the recently launched Visa Intelligent Authorization, which the company made available to eligible acquirers as part of the Visa Acceptance Platform.

Axel Boye-Moller, head of value-added services, Asia Pacific at Visa, said in a news release that much of today’s infrastructure was not meant to handle the rise of things like agentic commerce, stablecoins and digital wallets.

“Visa Intelligent Authorization is designed for this shift, delivering smarter decisioning across networks through a single integration,” Boye-Moller said. “It is built for what’s happening now, and what’s coming next.”

Meanwhile, the PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa collaboration, “Bridging the Gap: Helping Acquirers Meet Evolving Merchant Demands,” found that although merchants look to acquirers as key partners for payment innovations and expect them to keep up with rapidly advancing technologies, this can be a challenge for smaller acquirers.

Among small acquirers, defined here as those processing under $1 billion each year, just 10% say they have high levels of confidence in their ability to address merchants’ demand for seamless unified shopping, the research showed.

“Despite these challenges, small acquirers can still play in the big leagues,” the report said. “The industry-wide shift toward modular, third-party solutions levels the playing field and eliminates the resource-intensive need to build technology in-house.”