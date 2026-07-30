FTC Puts Digital Health’s Growth Playbook on Trial

Highlights
A legal complaint against Hims & Hers showed the FTC regulating the entire digital patient journey as one compliance perimeter.
Even when clinical records are protected, pixels, analytics tools, customer matching and advertising integrations can reveal sensitive medical interests.
Recurring plans may improve retention and smooth revenue, but regulators are questioning whether consumer-tech tactics are compatible with informed consent and patient choice.
Digital health borrowed its growth playbook from consumer technology, landing patients fast and keeping them subscribed.
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