UPS’s B2B Recalibration Trades Shipping Volumes for Logistics Value

Highlights
UPS goes all-in on B2B by swapping low-margin home deliveries for a focus on industrial, healthcare and supply-chain clients that drive higher-value growth.
UPS’s “Transformation 2.0” slashed 34,000 jobs, closed 93 sites and saved $2.2 billion this year — fuel for automation and smarter logistics networks.
International and Supply Chain units now lead with margins above 20%, proving UPS’s future lies in complex, high-margin logistics, not porch deliveries.
UPS has always called itself the “United Problem Solvers.” And the problems the company is solving now aren’t about porch deliveries or package counts, but about providing a foundation for supply chain stability in a world defined by uncertainty.