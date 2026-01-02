B2B Logistics Resets for 2026 as Old Pricing Models Break Down

Highlights
Tariffs, volatile rates and Amazon’s growing influence have upended old logistics pricing, turning last-mile delivery into a strategic design problem for B2B shippers.
Lower base rates don’t guarantee savings; rule-based spend governance and better data drive predictable costs and service stability.
Sourcing is shifting from China to Southeast Asia and Mexico, spreading freight across more lanes and making total cost of ownership the key decision lens.
A New Year brings new beginnings. For the B2B freight and logistics landscape, those new beginnings have been simmering in the background ever since President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, in combination with other macro factors, worked to upend the old assumptions underpinning much of the sector’s economics.