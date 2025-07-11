Why CFO Now Stands for ‘Chief Forecasting Officer’

Highlights
The traditional role focused on compliance and backward-looking analysis is giving way to a forward-looking, predictive model as CFOs drive real-time scenario planning and adaptive forecasting in response to volatile trade environments.
Static Excel models and quarterly forecasts are being replaced with integrated platforms that use real-time data, AI and scenario modeling.
The office of the CFO is now central to decision making, influencing pricing, sourcing and operational strategy, despite potential challenges like system fragmentation and talent gaps.
For decades, the title of chief financial officer evoked an image of someone buried in spreadsheets and focused on quarterly closes, regulatory compliance and carefully hedged projections.