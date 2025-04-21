Trump Tariffs Ignite Digital Procurement Revolution Across B2B

Highlights U.S. tariffs are increasing costs and supply chain uncertainty, pushing companies to accelerate digital procurement, automate finance operations and adopt tools like virtual. Firms are future-proofing by using real-time data, centralized financial visibility and digital-first platforms. Businesses are embedding financial services into procurement platforms, helping manage cash flow disruptions and streamline operations.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are increasingly serving as a stress test for enterprise agility.

The announced U.S. tariffs and ongoing uncertainties surrounding them have reignited cost pressures and supply chain complexities that many businesses had only just begun to recover from post-pandemic.

With rates reaching as high as 25% on key industrial products and components, companies are recalibrating their procurement strategies in real time. But while tariffs have added friction to global trade, they are also catalyzing a new wave of digital transformation in finance and supply chain operations.

Tariffs, by design, increase the cost of imported goods to incentivize domestic production. However, in practice, they often inject uncertainty into supply chains, making it harder for procurement teams to plan, budget and execute purchases.

To stay competitive, companies are turning to digital payments and integrated B2B marketplace platforms that provide greater transparency and control over procurement spend. Tools like dynamic discounting and automated invoice reconciliation, as well as digitizing the entire procure-to-pay cycle, are becoming strategic levers for navigating economic headwinds.

The Tariff Trigger Sets Off Digital Procurement Race

With tariffs increasing the costs for imported components and more, companies are turning to digital procurement and payment platforms, many of which are capable of streamlining vendor onboarding, automating payments in multiple currencies, and allowing finance teams to negotiate early payment discounts.

Amazon, for example, is surveying its third-party sellers to determine the effect of tariffs on their businesses. CEO Andy Jassy has acknowledged that shoppers could bear the brunt of these costs, as merchants recalibrate to safeguard their margins.

Digital procurement isn’t just about buying things cheaper but is increasingly about creating a data-rich environment where finance and operations can collaborate in real time, making the business more agile in the face of geopolitical and economic shocks.

“It used to be an educational process just explaining what digitizing payments meant,” Ingo Payments CEO Drew Edwards told PYMNTS this month. “Now we see CFOs and treasurers wanting to optimize it. They want to know, ‘How can we make these processes even more economically attractive?’”

Embedded financial services — offering banking, lending and insurance within non-financial platforms — are another piece of the puzzle. By integrating financing options directly into procurement workflows, companies can smooth out cash flow gaps caused by fluctuating tariffs and shifting supplier terms.

Platforms like Flex, which raised $225 million in March, and Lenkie, which raised $62 million also last month, illustrate a trend where financial services are integrated into business workflows.

At the same time, compliance departments are grappling with a surge in know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), and other regulatory checks as global commerce grows more fragmented.

A New Operating Model for a New Era of Proactive Procurement

While some companies are struggling under the weight of rising costs and disrupted supply chains, others are seizing the opportunity to innovate their payment processes, with virtual cards emerging as a solution for B2B payments across digital platforms.

“A payment might be due in 30 days, but the buyer might typically pay in 45 or 60,” Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean Leavitt told PYMNTS this month. “If suppliers can get paid at day 30 for agreeing to accept commercial cards or other digital solutions, they do it. That gives them a working capital advantage.”

Separately, firms are realizing that future-proofing their procurement operations when times are tough could pay off down the line as the macro environment finds its footing, and as the ongoing generational shift among procurement and executive leadership continues unabated with its preference for seamless, digital-first procure-to-pay experiences.

“There’s technology that can help, but it really depends on the industry,” Matt Carey, senior vice president, office of the CFO at FIS, told PYMNTS this month. “If I’m a computer manufacturer and I have a bunch of chips on order from my suppliers, I can’t just change my chip supplier overnight.”

“If I have visibility into my working capital, I can negotiate better agreements and pre-buy materials like aluminum or steel,” Carey added.

“If you don’t have a centralized view of your financials, it’s tough to negotiate with an upper hand,” he said.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.




