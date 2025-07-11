Finance Teams Use AI to Enhance Visibility Amid Rising Tariff Pressures

American enterprises are under pressure. Between renewed tariff hikes, global supply chain instability and rising operational costs, many firms face decision points that could shape their futures.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

And that can put the finance team in the hot seat, or command center, depending on the business.

Yet the response from large enterprises to today’s ongoing macro uncertainty and supply-chain challenges, according to new research from PYMNTS Intelligence’s June 2025 CAIO Report, “The Enterprise Reset: Tariffs, Uncertainty and the Limits of Operational Response,” is not one of sweeping transformation but of strategic hesitation.

The report found that a minority of companies, fewer than 6%, are taking bold steps like reshoring manufacturing or redesigning products in light of tariff and trade turbulence. Instead, most are opting for temporary cost-cutting, incremental pricing changes and cautious contract renegotiations.

The backdrop to this cautious recalibration is a volatile trade environment. From semiconductor restrictions to energy tariffs, the global business landscape is being reshaped not by market forces but by regulatory chess matches.

Enterprises now confront a set of “known unknowns”: rising tariff threats, supply bottlenecks and sudden price spikes. It’s at this nexus where operational discipline, financial data and focused resilience are shaping a smarter, more deliberate transformation.

Tariffs, Tension and Tactical Thinking

The PYMNTS Intelligence report data found that nearly all firms (96%) say tariffs have negatively impacted their operations, and 84% cite persistent shortages as an ongoing challenge. Yet, fewer than 1 in 4 (23%) plan to make long-term operational changes in the next year.

At first glance, it may seem irrational for companies to not reconfigure their supply chains or rethink their cost structures in the face of prolonged uncertainty. But the truth is more nuanced. Moving a major supplier or changing a production site, for example, isn’t like flipping a switch. It involves compliance reviews, customer approvals and major capital expenditure.

At the same time, any executives are betting that tariffs are temporary. There’s a belief — hope, even — that cooler heads will prevail and mitigate aggressive trade stances. Additionally, despite years of digitization talk, many companies may still lack the real-time visibility needed to confidently make cross-border structural decisions.

So, what are companies doing? A majority of firms (60%) surveyed report they are addressing these challenges through tighter partner coordination, smarter sourcing contract terms, more dynamic price modeling and greater alignment between finance and procurement functions.

Read the report: The Enterprise Reset: Tariffs, Uncertainty and the Limits of Operational Response

The Emerging Strategic Model of Discipline as Growth Center

In this vein, firms are leveraging internal data, including procurement and payment analytics, to monitor supplier performance and maintain operational continuity without upending established workflows. Many firms are prioritizing improvements to existing systems to avoid unnecessary complexity.

More than half of surveyed enterprises are renegotiating supplier and logistics terms to gain pricing leverage and reduce exposure. The report found that technology investment is rising, particularly in systems that offer better visibility into cash flow, vendor risk and procurement performance.

These adjustments reflect a deeper integration between finance, operations and procurement functions — something many organizations accelerated during the pandemic and are now institutionalizing.

The findings from report suggest a broader shift underway: the emergence of a strategic model that prioritizes real-time insight, cross-functional alignment and controlled responsiveness. Rather than pursuing large, immediate transformation, organizations are building resilience through readiness — preparing the groundwork for change, but executing with discipline.

Ultimately, today’s tactical posture is not a sign of delay, but preparation. Many enterprises are using this period of uncertainty to sharpen their internal capabilities and modernize systems, so they are better positioned for more transformative moves in the future.