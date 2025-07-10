Forget the TACO Trade, B2B Firms Are Betting on Time to Cash

Highlights
Ongoing trade uncertainties are creating major planning and financial challenges for CFOs and procurement teams, keeping businesses in a reactive state.
Forward-looking B2B firms are adopting time to cash (T2C) to optimize cash flow holistically — from sales and invoicing to collections and payments — treating liquidity as a dynamic asset and competitive differentiator, not just a financial metric.
High-performing companies build a cash-first culture supported by intelligent automation in AR/AP, embedded finance and cross-functional collaboration.
The past six months have been nothing but a tariff headache for CFOs, procurement teams and enterprise back offices.