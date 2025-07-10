How B2B Payments Data Turns Customer Retention Into a Growth Strategy

Highlights
As customer acquisition costs rise and traditional growth strategies become riskier, B2B firms are shifting focus inward.
Once seen as a back-office function, payments data is now critical for early churn detection, customer segmentation and proactive customer success.
Modern tools, such as machine learning and automation, allow sales, product and finance teams to work together, using payment signals to predict and prevent churn.
Sales cycles are longer. Budgets are tighter. Customer churn is costlier than ever.