Three New Year’s Resolutions CFOs Are Making About Data and AI

Highlights
CFOs are prioritizing trustworthy data, explainable AI and actionable insights for the New Year.
Rather than treating payments data as transactional exhaust, CFOs are consolidating fragmented systems to gain real-time visibility into cash, liquidity, supplier risk and working capital.
CFOs are breaking down silos across AP, AR and treasury so AI can deliver end-to-end cash flow insight and resilience, recognizing that integration drives value.
As the calendar turns, chief financial officers are once again sketching out New Year’s resolutions.