Virtual Mobility: How Mobile Virtual Cards Elevate B2B Payments

Legacy payment methods pose critical challenges for businesses striving to maximize efficiency in an uncertain economic landscape. These challenges take many forms, including payment delays, transaction errors that require correction, and the excessive staffing resources needed to manage paper-based payments.

Several solutions exist to reduce reliance on outdated methods, but few are as promising as business virtual cards. Functioning as digital versions of credit cards, virtual cards can be issued for specific purposes, such as single-use transactions or recurring payments within a set limit. Businesses implementing virtual cards can accelerate payments, strengthen security and automate reconciliation — especially when used in conjunction with mobile wallets. Additionally, virtual cards often come with financial incentives such as cash-back rewards or rebates, providing an extra boost to a company’s bottom line. By adopting virtual cards, companies can optimize their accounts payable (AP), unlocking efficiencies and gaining better financial visibility to increase cash flow — all key factors in facilitating growth.

Outdated Payments Hamper Business Operations

Corporates face significant obstacles and inefficiencies with traditional payment systems.

A recent survey found that nearly 73% of businesses have yet to automate supplier payments, severely limiting their ability to gain a comprehensive view of money movement. The study highlighted substantial challenges with problematic AP processes: 51% of firms reported excessive manual data entry, 47% experienced data errors and process delays, and 23% noted a lack of visibility. These struggles with legacy payment operations prove costly for businesses, underscoring the urgent need for more efficient and automated solutions. 73% of companies have yet to automate supplier payments.

Finding the optimal mix of payment methods is no easy feat, however. In a recent interview with PYMNTS Intelligence, Eric Frankovic, general manager of corporate payments at WEX, explained that businesses must carefully consider their payment goals, supplier relationships and operational requirements when selecting payment methods. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, there is a clear need to move away from manual payment methods.

Late payments are a perpetual problem for small businesses.

In Q3 2024 (July to September), small businesses experienced an average payment delay of 9.1 days, resulting in a total payment wait time of 28.7 days. This time frame has remained relatively stable since early 2023, fluctuating between 28.5 and 29.5 days. The 9.1-day average delay in Q3 marks an improvement of 0.5 days from the previous quarter, continuing a positive trend of decreasing payment delays that began in April 2024. However, it is worth noting that September itself saw a slight regression, with payment delays slipping to 10.1 days.

Such delays often stem from outdated and inefficient payments systems. Small businesses depend on timely payments to manage payroll and supplier obligations, as they lack the cash reserves of larger firms. Upgrading to more advanced payment methods can significantly improve small firms’ financial stability.



Virtual Cards Offer a Potent Blend of Security, Efficiency and ROI

CFOs are adding virtual cards to their payment toolkits.

14% of midmarket firms plan to adopt virtual cards within the next year. According to a recent PYMNTS Intelligence survey, 14% of companies with annual revenues between $50 million and $1 billion plan to adopt virtual cards within the next 12 months — a 322% increase compared to the current adoption level. Interest is particularly strong in the media and technology sector, where 28% plan to use them, and in the fleet and mobility sector, where 26% intend to do so.

Virtual cards offer myriad advantages over other payment methods, particularly in terms of security and efficiency. By generating unique card numbers for each transaction or vendor, they significantly enhance security and reduce the risk of fraud. For instance, if a supplier’s payment system is compromised, the virtual card used cannot be reused elsewhere, safeguarding business accounts and minimizing financial risks. Additionally, virtual cards streamline payment processes by automating tasks such as invoice reconciliation and payment tracking, saving businesses substantial time and money while reducing errors. Another key benefit of virtual cards is the ability to earn rebates, which are essentially cash back or incentives derived from interchange fees. To fully capitalize on these benefits, businesses must cultivate strong supplier relationships, which are crucial for driving virtual card acceptance and maximizing their value within a company’s overall payment strategy.

WEX and Conferma teamed up to enable virtual cards for SAP invoice software.

Conferma and WEX have partnered to empower SAP’s Concur Invoice users with the ability to pay suppliers using a WEX-issued virtual Mastercard through Conferma’s virtual card platform. This integration allows commercial customers to make payments instantly while leveraging WEX’s credit terms to manage working capital and extend payment timelines. When a supplier submits an invoice, the solution automatically generates a virtual card for the exact amount within Concur Invoice. The system securely provides pre-authorized payment details to the supplier and automatically reconciles the payment against the invoice. According to the press release, this solution accelerates payments, enhances security, eliminates manual tracking of receipts and invoices, avoids cross-border payment fees, and generates rebate revenue. The integration will be available in all markets and currencies supported by WEX.



Virtual Cards and Mobile Wallets Are Poised to Transform B2B Transactions

Digital wallets continue to dominate the consumer payments landscape. A recent survey found that 82% of merchants plan to expand their adoption of digital wallets, while 70% intend to increase their use of open banking and instant bank transfers — payment methods that align with increasing consumer demand for convenience and security. According to the study, 60% of merchants cited consumer demand for convenience as the primary driver behind their payments innovation efforts. 82% of businesses plan to increase their use of digital wallets in 2025.

Mobile wallets are making waves in B2B payments.

Inevitably, B2B payments are taking their cue from consumer payment trends in the pursuit of speed and convenience. Offering unprecedented flexibility, mobile wallets deliver significant efficiency improvements by minimizing the administrative workload tied to traditional manual payment methods. This approach not only saves time but also reduces costs related to processing fees, paper checks and data entry errors. Moreover, mobile wallets provide businesses with valuable transaction data. Each digital wallet transaction offers insights into customer spending patterns, preferences and payment habits. These insights empower businesses to make more informed decisions, refine marketing strategies and build stronger customer relationships.

Mobile wallets also improve cash flow management. Companies can gain greater financial control by enabling instant payments and real-time account updates, allowing them to allocate resources more effectively. This is particularly advantageous for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that depend on steady cash flow to maintain smooth operations.



The Case for Adopting Virtual Cards and Mobile Wallets for B2B Payments

Virtual credit cards and mobile wallets are revolutionizing B2B payments by offering businesses greater security, efficiency and convenience than legacy payment methods. Each virtual card transaction generates a unique token, protecting sensitive payment information from unauthorized access or fraud. This dynamic security feature eliminates risks associated with static card numbers and centralized databases, which are vulnerable to breaches. Additionally, virtual cards allow businesses to set spending limits, expiration dates and merchant-specific restrictions, providing precise control over expenditures.

When integrated with mobile wallets, virtual cards streamline vendor payments, automate reconciliation and safeguard financial data. Mobile wallets further enhance efficiency by eliminating manual check handling and wire transfers while enabling instant payments. This reduces delays, strengthens supplier relationships and improves cash flow visibility.

These solutions integrate seamlessly with AP systems, providing real-time transaction tracking and automated reconciliation. Furthermore, virtual cards embedded in mobile wallets offer detailed reporting, helping businesses optimize expense management and minimize errors. By adopting these tools for B2B payments, companies can enhance operational efficiency, improve financial oversight and meet the growing demand for secure, digital-first transactions.