AI Turns Accounts Payable Into a Strategic Control Point
The corporate back office is undergoing a renovation, and accounts payable is at its center.
Ernest Rolfson is the CEO and founder of Finexio, a venture-backed FinTech firm he has scaled by raising over $28 million in capital. His background includes executive leadership roles at Mastercard and Change Healthcare, where he drove growth in electronic payment solutions. He holds degrees from New York University and University College London and began his professional career in Ernst & Young’s advisory practice.