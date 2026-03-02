New Branch CFO Say IPO Is a Discipline Not a Destination

Watch more: Monday Conversation With Branch’s Matt Peterson

Sixty-eight percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. For years, financial experts blamed the individual. Too much discretionary spending, not enough discipline. Branch CFO Matt Peterson has a different theory, and data to back it up.

The problem isn’t what people are spending. It’s when they’re getting paid.

Rent is due on the first of the month. Car insurance auto-debits on the 15th. Streaming subscriptions, utilities, gym memberships don’t wait politely for a biweekly direct deposit.

But employers do. In an economy where money moves instantly and expenses arrive daily, the two-week pay cycle is starting to look less like standard practice and more like a structural flaw.

Peterson made that case in a recent episode of the Monday Conversation series with PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster, laying out why Branch, the workforce payments platform he joined as CFO, believes earned wage access isn’t just a nice perk anymore. It’s becoming essential infrastructure.

It’s Not About Budgeting

PYMNTS has tracked the paycheck-to-paycheck phenomenon for six years. The number barely moves. Peterson said that stubborn stat tells a story that can’t be explained by personal finance failures alone.

“We all see the stats of 6 to 7 out of 10 Americans living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “I find it really difficult to attribute that solely to poor budgeting.”

Webster agreed. The issue is timing, not discipline. When a paycheck arrives on a Friday and an electric bill auto-drafts on a Monday, even a carefully managed household can find itself short. And when it does, the easiest fix is often the most expensive one: a credit card.

The Credit Card Trap — and the Exit Ramp

High-interest credit card debt is, in Peterson’s framing, largely a symptom of bad timing rather than bad behavior. Workers borrow against next week’s paycheck, at 20-plus percent APR, to cover expenses they’ve already earned the money to pay. It’s a liquidity gap that costs Americans billions in interest every year.

Branch’s answer: Give workers access to what they’ve already earned, before the official pay date.

“We’re helping alleviate the pressure to take on high-interest credit card debt,” Peterson said, “because you’re tapping into funds that [the worker] has already earned,” adding that “there’s a secular trend here where workers don’t want to, and they shouldn’t need to, wait two to three weeks to get paid,” he added.

Beyond the App: Embedding Into the Workflow

Early earned wage access products were essentially workarounds. The apps bolted onto the side of payroll systems. Peterson says that era is ending. The next generation of workforce payments needs to live inside the platforms where work actually happens.

“We’re no longer a horizontal FinTech application,” he said. “You actually need to be verticalized and embedded” into clients’ own workflows and end users’ everyday lives.

Branch’s white-label partnerships illustrate what that looks like in practice. Through an integration with Uber, gig workers can receive earnings settlements directly inside the app where they work, without ever opening a separate financial product.

“When you allow marketplaces to white label your solution, you’re seeing gig workers and 1099 contractors get their settlement immediately,” Peterson said.

The Complexity Nobody Talks About

Moving money faster sounds simple. It isn’t. Between the moment Branch disburses funds and the moment it gets reimbursed by the employer, there’s a 48-to-72-hour exposure window. Managing that gap requires sophisticated forecasting, modeling behavior patterns, loss rates, usage spikes, even seasonality.

“Every business day matters. Every weekend matters. Holidays matter. Believe it or not, weather actually matters in this industry,” Peterson said. When a snowstorm keeps gig workers off the road, payout patterns shift.

Branch now serves more than 1,300 enterprise customers, with growth exceeding 1,200 percent over three years. That scale demands institutional-grade risk management — and Peterson is clearly focused on building it.

IPOs, AI, and What’s Actually Important

When Webster asked about an IPO, Peterson didn’t pivot to a timeline. He reframed the question entirely.

“My view of IPOs is IPOs are a discipline, not a deadline,” he said. A line that could double as his CFO philosophy.

On AI, he was similarly measured. Not a jobs killer, not a magic wand, an amplifier.

“I don’t view AI personally as a replacement for talent. Rather, I view it as an amplification.”

The Bottom Line

The paycheck-to-paycheck crisis has been studied, mourned and debated for years. Peterson’s argument is that it has a structural fix, and it’s already being deployed, one embedded integration at a time.

“When you don’t have to wait for money that you’ve earned, it really does make a meaningful impact in people’s lives,” he told Webster.

That’s not just a product pitch. For the 68% of Americans watching their bank account dip before their direct deposit lands, it’s a genuinely different way to think about one of the most stubborn problems in personal finance.