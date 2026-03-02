Mastercard’s Gerber Says CISOs Can’t Protect What They Can’t See

Highlights
Decentralized, cloud-based environments have created major visibility gaps, leaving organizations unsure of their true digital footprint and unable to fully secure what they can’t see.
Cybersecurity is shifting from patching every vulnerability to managing real-world exposure, using integrated tools, threat intelligence and automation to prioritize risks most likely to be attacked.
Continuous monitoring and scalable, built-in protections supported by AI and human oversight are critical, especially for SMBs, where widespread attacks could have a systemic economic impact.
In cybersecurity, visibility has always been a prerequisite for control.