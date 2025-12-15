Why Uptime Is the Unsung Hero of B2B Payments

Highlights
Resilience became a competitive edge this year, with Boost’s investments in redundancy, failover and security allowing it to stay online through 2025’s cloud outages and cyber incidents.
Security and data governance have matured into strategic assets, enabling zero-trust protection and unified, governed data that powers meaningful analytics for clients.
Strong architecture has unlocked multi-rail orchestration, letting Boost optimize routing, adapt to standards like CEDP, and turn infrastructure strength into business advantage.
