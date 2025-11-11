How Payments Automation Helps CFOs Keep Up With Their Own Data

Highlights
Despite access to vast amounts of data, CFOs face “data congestion” as siloed systems and overwhelming dashboards hinder timely, strategic decision-making.
B2B payment data is becoming a critical, structured dataset that offers real-time insight into liquidity, risk, and operations, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.
Leveraging rich payment data with AI unlocks advanced capabilities—like predictive cash modeling and automated workflows—shifting finance teams from reactive to proactive, strategic roles.
Organizations now sit atop a mountain of data that would’ve been unimaginable even a decade ago. Every customer interaction, workflow, ledger entry and payment is increasingly logged, quantified and distributed across digital systems.