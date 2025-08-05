Why Your AR Team Could Predict Your Next Liquidity Crisis

Highlights
Accounts receivable (AR) is evolving from a transactional, reactive role to a strategic driver of working capital, risk mitigation and customer experience, particularly with the help of AI.
AI in AR enhances, not replaces, existing ERP/CRM systems through API-connected cloud layers.
AI transforms dispute resolution and credit management by enabling proactive, data-driven insights, moving AR beyond invoice collection to relationship optimization.
