Making Sense of the Liquidity Hub Treasury Model

Highlights
Finance teams are turning uncertainty into control by unifying global cash, accounts and flows through real-time, connected treasury platforms.
Real-time data and open banking APIs let treasurers move beyond visibility to actively optimize and deploy cash across the enterprise.
Global banks are driving the shift toward embedded “treasury control towers” that manage money, credit and digital assets in one layer.
Controlling for what’s controllable is often the best enterprise strategy in times of uncertainty. And that puts the finance department on the front line.