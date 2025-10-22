Truist Pilots Embedded Banking Solution for Several Leading ERPs

Truist is piloting an embedded banking solution that enables treasury workflows like reconciliation and reporting, real-time payments and approvals within supported enterprise resource planning systems (ERPs).

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The Truist One View Connect solution is an extension of the bank’s wholesale digital platform Truist One View and can currently be embedded natively in NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERPs, the bank said in a Wednesday (Oct. 22) press release.

The solution is being piloted by select clients and will be expanded to additional clients in the coming months, according to the release.

Clients who are piloting it said the solution enables faster onboarding, improved data accuracy and time savings, the release said.

“With Truist One View Connect, we’re delivering simplicity, speed and safety directly inside our clients’ ERP platforms,” Chris Ward, head of enterprise payments at Truist, said in the release. “This means finance teams can spend less time on manual tasks and more time making smart decisions, with greater control, efficiency and confidence in every transaction.”

Truist One View Connect was developed in partnership with Koxa, the provider of an application programming interface platform that connects accounting software to corporate bank accounts, according to the release.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Koxa Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Camellia George said in the release that the solution is “redefining what’s possible in embedded finance.”

“Together, we’re delivering a unified, multi-ERP banking experience with real-time connectivity and intelligent automation — setting a new benchmark for innovation and client impact,” George said.

PYMNTS reported Tuesday (Oct. 21) that bank earnings reports show strong performance in treasury and payments divisions.

These businesses are growing because treasurers are under intensifying pressure to furnish business units with real-time insight, liquidity flexibility and working capital precision. Solutions like real-time cash positioning, predictive forecasting and embedded treasury services can help treasurers meet these demands.

Banks have seen this new landscape and repositioned their treasury offerings accordingly.

In January, PYMNTS reported that Truist has been integrating technology into consumer and wholesale banking operations. For example, Truist One View, as a consolidated web and mobile app for business clients, helps the bank simplify user experiences while providing actionable insights.