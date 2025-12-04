Amazon and Walmart Compete on Cost by Bringing Delivery Corridors in-House

Highlights
Amazon’s reported plans to sever ties with USPS mark a major shift in the delivery landscape, signaling its confidence that its now-massive in-house logistics network can outcompete legacy carriers on cost and speed.
The move accelerates the systems war between Amazon and Walmart, where controlling fulfillment is becoming the key to winning increasingly cost-sensitive shoppers.
Walmart is responding with its own strategic pivots, from testing urban dark stores to navigating a leadership transition, as both retailers race to redefine how fast and how cheaply goods move from click to doorstep.
The defining retail battle of the 21st century has been around who controls the flow between click and doorstep. This has made the real competition less about shelves and inventory, and more about operational networks and their nodes.