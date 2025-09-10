UPS and Amex Team to Help Small Businesses Save

American Express and UPS are launching offers aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“UPS and American Express have both been trusted for over a century. Bringing our expertise together creates a powerful ecosystem for small businesses,” UPS Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Matt Guffey said in a Wednesday (Sept. 10) news release announcing the partnership.

“UPS is making strategic investments in areas important to SMBs like industry-leading service, flexible returns and seamless integration with our end-to-end smart logistics network. We know what it takes to help small businesses be unstoppable, and our collaboration with American Express is the perfect extension.”

With the holiday shopping season approaching, merchants can access exclusive savings from UPS via American Express’ Business Savings Suite, the release added. The savings cover UPS air, ground and international shipping options and let SMBs “save more as they ship more with UPS,” the companies said.

“Small businesses drive commerce around the world, and it’s the behind-the-scenes essentials like logistics and payments that keep these businesses running,” said Colleen Taylor, president of U.S. Merchant Services at American Express.

“During the critical holiday season, when every transaction counts, small businesses often rely on credit cards to manage cash flow, stock inventory, and meet surging demand — all while looking for the best way to get their shipments where they need to go. That’s why Amex and UPS are teaming up to support small businesses during this make-or-break time of year.”

Along with the Business Savings Suite discounts, American Express Small Business Card members can log into the American Express Offers page to view eligible Amex Offers. More benefits and offers will be introduced in the coming months, the companies added.

The partnership comes at a time when SMBs are frustrated with offerings from credit card providers that they say fail to address industry-specific needs, as recent PYMNTS Intelligence research has found.

“Despite many credit card options, SMBs say they’d spend more if cards offered features tailored to their industry,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

“Construction firms want automation; salons want fraud protection; retailers want perks. Yet most card programs treat them the same. These are not businesses that lack credit, but businesses underserved by the blunt instruments of generalized financial products.”

What emerges, that report added, is a picture of a gap in financial services, a “missing middle” where traditional credit card offerings cannot meet the nuanced, evolving demands of the most dynamic business segment in the U.S.