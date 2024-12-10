How SMBs’ Cash Flows Dictate Their Credit Options

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) tend to have revenues and cash flows that are less consistent than their larger counterparts. As a result, they often leverage credit products to pay suppliers and cover other expenses. When credit is available, they rely on it to make timely payments and keep business partners happy.

While credit cards remain SMBs’ most desirable option, they often are out of reach for businesses with weaker cash flows. Instead, they rely on alternative forms of business-to-business (B2B) payment. For example, 52% of these businesses use debit cards. This severely limits their opportunity to leverage credit strategically to grow and scale their businesses.

These are just some of the findings detailed in this edition of the “SMB Growth Report,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Priority collaboration. This edition examines SMBs’ preferences for different credit options. It draws on insights from a survey of 511 SMBs conducted from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18.

The Importance of Strong B2B Relationships

Since SMBs make most of their B2B payments to suppliers, maintaining those relationships is crucial.

SMBs make payments to a wide variety of other businesses, but their suppliers receive the lion’s share. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 64% of surveyed businesses pay vendors. The share making vendor payments increased to nearly 75% among those businesses generating $1 million or more in revenue.

This massive payment stream demonstrates the importance of the critical relationship between SMBs and their vendors. Prompt, accurate payments are essential in maintaining these crucial relationships.

To make these payments, these businesses choose from a variety of payment options. Higher-revenue SMBs prefer to use credit cards to pay vendors. PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that 67% of SMBs generating more than $1 million in annual revenue used credit cards to this end. Credit cards offer a number of advantages. Chief among them are strategic uses such as early pay discounts, bulk discounts and moderating cash flow cycles. This means SMBs have more of an ability to make payments on time, pleasing vendors.

Lower-revenue SMBs might not have the same credit options as their higher-revenue counterparts. Just 38% of SMBs generating less than $150,000 in revenue used credit cards. These businesses tend to use more cash-on-hand methods. For example, 49% leveraged PayPal, and 39% paid by paper check.

SMBs Favor Credit Cards

Credit cards are SMBs’ favorite form of credit — if they have access to them.

Credit cards are popular among SMBs for their ability to help businesses meet strategic growth goals. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that six in 10 of these businesses with strong cash flows use business credit cards to make B2B payments.

Credit cards offer SMBs numerous advantages that other forms of payment do not. For example, cash back and other rewards can improve profits in the long run. Credit cards also enable these businesses to pre-purchase inventory without needing cash on hand immediately. This empowers savvy SMBs to take advantage of temporary discounts or bolster stockpiles in anticipation of future price increases.

In addition, we find that two in 10 SMBs with strong cash flows use virtual cards. This digital payment method generates unique, temporary card numbers for transactions, ensuring the user’s account information remains secure. This reduces the risk of fraud and unauthorized charges. Each virtual card can be limited to a specific transaction amount or time frame, enhancing security and spend management.

In contrast, less financially secure SMBs tend to rely on non-credit forms of payment. Just 45% of these businesses with weak cash flows and 49% of those with neutral cash flows prefer credit cards. Fifty-two percent of SMBs with weak cash flows use debit cards, for example. Other popular payment methods include checks, cash and payment apps like Zelle or Cash App.

Some SMBs with weak or neutral cash flows still try to take advantage of credit cards’ strategic opportunities, but their poorer financial situations limit their access. In this case, SMB owners often leverage their personal credit cards. For example, 35% of businesses with weak cash flows report doing so. This allows them to enjoy advantages similar to corporate cards but are riskier to the owners.

Credit Card Advantages

SMBs that use credit cards report greater advantages and reduced risk.

Considering the many benefits credit cards offer, it becomes immediately evident why they are so popular among SMBs. For example, 72% reported that credit cards have better features than other payment methods. Another 70% that use them say credit card payments are faster and easier than other methods. Sixty-one percent said that credit cards improved their cash flow management, with 32% saying this was the top benefit, higher than any other. Lastly, 44% of these businesses that use credit cards report enjoying the rewards and cash back features of credit cards.

SMBs that did not have the ability to use credit cards were more likely to report cash flow problems. Thirty-six percent of non-card-using SMBs reported irregular sales, more than the corresponding 29% of card users. Credit card non-users were more likely to report unexpected expenses, high overhead costs, low cash reserves and payment cycles that do not line up. This suggests that the businesses that cannot take advantage of credit cards end up with constraints that could compound.

Lastly, card-using SMBs were 17% more likely than credit card non-users to report having no cash flow issues at all. This is a meaningful difference. In essence, thousands of these businesses across the country benefit from using credit cards, while others experience monetary problems that access to financing could solve.

SMBs That Don’t Use Credit Cards Still Want To

Most SMBs that do not use credit cards want to change that, but some lack access to financing.

The myriad advantages of credit cards lead most SMBs to desire them, especially those that don’t use them currently. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that 69% of SMBs not using credit cards are interested in using them to pay suppliers and other expenses.

We find interest in credit cards tends to increase with payment frequency. Ninety-one percent of SMBs making 21 or more B2B payments per month are interested in credit cards, as are 84% of those making 11 to 20 B2B payments and 57% of those making 10 or fewer. Interest is also related to revenue. For example, 83% of these businesses that generate more than $1 million in revenue are interested in credit cards for B2B payments. Meanwhile, 74% of those generating $150,000 to $1 million and 62% generating less than $150,000 say the same.

SMBs’ Satisfaction With Credit Cards

Nearly all SMBs that leverage credit cards for B2B payments enjoy doing so.

PYMNTS Intelligence finds that nearly 94% of SMBs that use credit cards for B2B payments are satisfied with them. Just 2.2% report dissatisfaction and 3.7% are neutral — a tiny fraction compared to those satisfied. This level of satisfaction remains steady across all card types, including virtual, business and personal credit cards. It also holds relatively true for firms across cash flow levels, with 89% of SMBs with weak cash flows saying they’re satisfied.

It is no wonder why so many of these businesses aspire to use credit cards. This also demonstrates why so many SMB owners take the risk of using personal credit cards when corporate cards are not an option.

Methodology

“How SMBs’ Cash Flows Dictate Their Credit Options,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Priority collaboration, is based on a survey of 511 SMBs conducted from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18. Our sample contained SMBs of varying sizes and industries: 27% of these businesses generate revenues of more than $1 million per year, and 36% generate less than $150,000. In addition, our sample included SMBs in retail (17%), construction (18%), hospitality (9%) and professional services (11%), among others. The report explores the benefits of credit cards for SMB B2B payments and how cash flow issues hamper SMBs’ ability to leverage credit cards.