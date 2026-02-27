Making Digital Payments Feel Human Is Next Competitive Edge

Highlights
FinTech’s differentiation is moving from innovation to service, as mature digital capabilities make customer experience the new battleground.
Payments are emotional trust moments, not just transactions, and consumers value responsiveness and human treatment more than technical performance.
The goal is to fuse automation with empathy, giving users flexible paths between self-service and human support to drive retention and loyalty.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Paymentus’ Nicole Haskins
Nicole Haskins is the director of customer experience at Paymentus and specializes in billing and payment best practices.