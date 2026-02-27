Mastercard: Small Business Growth Hinges on Using Tech Better, Not Chasing Trends

Highlights
Connection, not tech buzzwords, defines the year ahead for small businesses, as the real challenge is in connecting systems, networks and communities so SMBs can fully participate in a faster, automated economy.
Disconnected payments, accounting, inventory and customer data drain hours, limit scalability and heighten cyber risk for SMBs.
Integrated platforms, autonomous digital agents and interoperable payments infrastructure can cut admin work from hours to minutes, improve safety and cash flow, and let SMBs focus on what drives their businesses.
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments With Mastercard’s Mark Barnett
Mark Barnett is the global head of small and medium enterprises at Mastercard, which powers economies and people in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
