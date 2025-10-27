Mastercard Turns Cyber Threats Into Teachable Moments

Highlights
Cyber threats are the real “October surprise,” as SMEs go digital, every new tool expands their attack surface.
Growth depends on security, as breaches kill trust — and businesses — making resilience the new engine of digital growth.
Mastercard pushes simple, scalable cyber tools so small businesses can protect themselves without tech teams.
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments: Mastercard, Mark Barnett
Mark Barnett is the Global Head of Small and Medium Enterprises at Mastercard.
