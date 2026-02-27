Grocery Battle Shifts to Loyalty as Walmart Dominates and Amazon Expands Digital
When it comes to the Amazon-Walmart competition, grocery has become a key battleground. Why? It’s the closest thing U.S. retail has to a weekly subscription. Win the cart, and you earn repeat trips and durable customer habits. That’s why recent consumer-tracking data showing Walmart’s grocery penetration at a record 72% of U.S. households lands as more than a headline. The same tracker says Walmart now serves more than 190 million Americans each month.