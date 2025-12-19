FedEx’s Network 2.0 Overhaul Shows Resilience Now Beats Reach in Logistics

Highlights
FedEx argues the next decade in logistics will reward data-driven resilience and adaptability over sheer volume, as it overhauls its legacy operating model into a unified, integrated network.
Q2 results support the shift: revenue rose 7% to $23.5 billion, guidance increased and the integrated Federal Express unit drove a 47% jump in operating income.
Revenue gains are coming more from higher revenue per package and pricing discipline than from shipment growth, with FedEx Dataworks playing a central role in using analytics to optimize operations.
For decades, logistics giants competed on reach.