CFOs Scramble as AI Pricing Breaks Traditional SaaS Billing Model

Highlights
Enterprise AI is replacing predictable per-seat SaaS pricing with usage-based billing, making costs fluctuate with model activity rather than employee count.
CFOs now face opaque, hard-to-forecast expenses, with fragmented pricing and technical invoices that resemble utility bills more than software subscriptions.
As AI adoption grows, financial manageability—not technology—is emerging as the key barrier, forcing companies to rethink budgeting, cost tracking and procurement models.
The next great enterprise software battle may be fought not in GPUs or algorithms, but in invoices.