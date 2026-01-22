Vibe Coding Comes to Finance as CFOs Embrace Conversational AI

Highlights
The office of the CFO is evolving from a traditional focus on closing the books to explaining business performance through narratives, enabled by conversational AI and vibe coding that lets leaders ask questions in plain language.
AI reduces friction in analyzing vast financial data by collapsing technical steps (queries, models and presentations) into faster, more intuitive insights aligned with how CFOs think about risks, trade-offs and decisions.
While AI promises faster, better decision-making and automation, it also raises governance challenges, pushing finance leaders to focus less on mechanics and more on validating logic, assumptions and explainability.
Businesses and balance sheets have long been built on the finance function’s ability to close.