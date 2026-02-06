What AI Delivers Versus What It Doesn’t for B2B Payments

Highlights
AI is pushing into mission-critical enterprise workflows, disrupting legacy software models and shaking markets as businesses demand more adaptive, intelligent B2B systems.
B2B payments are a clear early win, with AI improving fraud detection, cash forecasting, and AP/AR automation in data-heavy, manual processes that directly impact cash flow and resilience.
The main risk is premature over-automation: AI scales errors as fast as efficiencies, so CFOs must focus on governance, explainability, and judgment; not just speed.
Enterprise software has spent the past decade promising transformation while mostly delivering optimization. But artificial intelligence is now coming for the “mission critical” workflows of businesses and their back offices.