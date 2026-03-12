Meta AI Writes Listings and Sets Prices for Facebook Marketplace Sellers

Facebook Marketplace has added four new Meta AI-powered features for sellers.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

These features “make selling more efficient so sellers can list more items with less effort, and shoppers can find more of what they’re looking for with every search,” Facebook said in a Thursday (March 12) announcement.

One new feature makes it easier for sellers to list items by having the AI create a draft listing, fill in details and suggest a price — all based item images uploaded by the seller.

Another simplifies shipping by enabling sellers to generate shipping labels in a few clicks and use one dashboard to keep track of all shipped orders.

A third new feature facilitates sellers’ replies to buyers’ inquiries by enabling AI auto replies. Sellers can enable, preview and edit these auto replies while creating their listing and then allow it to send auto replies when buyers ask if an item is still available.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

The fourth feature announced Thursday uses Meta AI to generate a summary of the seller’s Facebook profile, including the length of time they’ve been on the platform, the number of friends they have, their listing history and their seller ratings. This summary will be placed at the top of the seller’s profile to build trust and transparency with buyers, the announcement said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

It was reported in March 2025 that the Facebook Marketplace resale platform remains a draw for younger consumers even as the social media platform loses ground with them.

At that time, the marketplace had 1.1 billion users in 70 countries, competing with the likes of Craigslist and eBay.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, has been deploying AI tools across its platforms.

The company said Wednesday (March 11) that it launched new AI-powered anti-scam tools for its platforms WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger. These tools are designed to help users of these platforms spot and avoid scammers.

On March 3, it was reported that Meta is testing a shopping research function on its AI chatbot. This function lets shoppers request product suggestions and then responds with a collection of product images with information about the brand, price and website.