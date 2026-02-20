CarGurus Exits Wholesale Platform to Go All-In on AI SaaS

Highlights
CarGurus is stepping back from transactional businesses like CarOffer to concentrate on being a data-driven marketplace and software platform for dealers, not a digital car seller.
It’s investing in AI tools that turn shopper behavior and market data into actionable insights for pricing, inventory and guided vehicle discovery.
Performance is being driven by increasing dealer participation and recurring platform use, reflecting a strategy built on integration and analytics rather than disruption.
Digital transformation is inherently disruptive. For legacy sectors such as automotive, adapting to a digital-first commerce model requires a period of recalibration as companies, partners and consumers adjust to new ways of buying and selling.