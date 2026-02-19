Mobile Identity Is Flipping the Infrastructure of Cross-Border Payments

Highlights
Identity is bank-led in developed markets, telecom-led in many emerging ones, where SIM registration created large, verified customer bases before banking infrastructure scaled.
Telecoms now act as ready-made financial onramps, enabling partnerships like Ericsson-Mastercard to link mobile wallets directly to global payments and convert local mobile money into cross-border tools.
The strategic battleground is the “first mile” of customer authentication, with payments increasingly built around mobile ecosystems rather than traditional bank-centered rails.
In identity verification, who someone says they are across financial services can often depends on where they live.