Toast Adds Record 9,500 Restaurants While Betting Big on AI
Toast’s latest earnings suggest the restaurant technology company is entering a new phase. For years, the company focused on adding more restaurants to its platform and growing payments volume. This quarter, management made a different case: Toast believes artificial intelligence (AI) can deepen customer relationships, unlock new revenue streams and make its software indispensable to restaurant operators. Backed by record customer additions and stronger profitability, the company argued that AI is becoming the next engine of growth rather than simply another product feature.