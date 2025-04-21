Nearly Two-Thirds of U.S. Consumers Use Digital Wallets for Their Cross-Border Payments

Global Money Movement: U.S. Edition

Digital wallets are becoming the go-to for U.S. consumers making cross-border payments, but many small businesses are holding back, citing security concerns and a lack of consistent industry standards. The latest Global Money Movement data brief, “Global Money Movement: U.S. Edition,” a collaboration with TerraPay, explores what’s driving consumer adoption, what’s slowing down SMBs, and how both can unlock the full potential of digital wallets.

Inside the April Data Brief
  • 63% of U.S. consumer cross-border payers use digital wallets for these transactions.
  • 48% of SMBs use digital wallets for international transactions, highlighting untapped potential in the sector.
  • 54% of U.S. consumers who currently do not use digital wallets cite faster transactions as a key reason they would adopt them in the future.

