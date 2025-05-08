Global Money Movement: Saudi Arabia Edition

Need for Speed: Saudi Smaller Businesses and Consumers Turn to Digital Wallets for Cross-Border Payments

In Saudi Arabia, digital wallet adoption is surging for cross-border payments, especially among younger consumers. Small and medium-sized businesses, however, face hurdles with security and cost, making addressing these concerns crucial for wider adoption. The latest data brief, “Global Money Movement: U.S. Edition,” a collaboration with TerraPay, explores the landscape of digital wallet usage in the Middle Eastern country, highlighting the generational and business-size divides in this rapidly evolving market.