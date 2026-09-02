The G20 Is Coming for Stablecoins’ Best Cross-Border Sales Pitch

Highlights
The G20 is targeting the exact frictions that gave stablecoins their B2B edge: limited banking hours, fragmented payment data and weak cross-border interoperability.
If ISO 20022, longer settlement windows and data portability work, value shifts from the payment rail to the orchestration layer — software that chooses the fastest, cheapest and safest way to move each transaction.
Stablecoins won’t disappear, but their sales pitch gets harder: they will need to prove advantages banks cannot easily copy, from atomic settlement and global liquidity to interoperability across digital markets.
Stablecoins have pinned their corporate finance hopes on a straightforward proposition: better cross-border B2B payments. Traditional cross-border payments are constrained by banking hours, fragmented data and layers of intermediaries. Digital dollars, by contrast, can move continuously across programmable networks.
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B2B, B2B Payments, banking, commercial payments, Digital Payments, G20, News, Payments Intelligence, PYMNTS Intelligence, PYMNTS News, stablecoins