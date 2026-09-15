Clarity Act Stalls, but Will Wall Street Wait to Move On-Chain?

Regulatory risk is becoming business model risk. As crypto moves into mainstream financial infrastructure, uncertainty over market structure increasingly affects investment decisions, product economics and balance sheets — not just token prices.

The regulatory fight has shifted from permission to permanence. The SEC and CFTC can keep writing rules without Congress, but financial institutions must decide how much capital to commit when those rules could change with administrations, courts or future legislation.

Crypto lost the vote, but Washington may be losing control of the clock. The Senate failed to advance Clarity even as banks, asset managers and payments firms push deeper into stablecoins, tokenization and blockchain settlement.

Crypto spent years begging Washington for clear rules. On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Washington blinked.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The Senate failed to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, dealing a major setback to legislation designed to finally answer one of crypto’s biggest questions: Who exactly is in charge here?

The 49-50 procedural vote fell short of the 60 votes required to invoke cloture and move the bill forward, sending the crypto market’s regulatory dreams down a steeper slope than Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST), Aave, SafeMoon, FTX, or any other number of the crypto ecosystem’s notable blowups.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, Jerry Moran and Thom Tillis voted no, although Tillis reportedly did so to preserve the ability to seek reconsideration.

“The truth is that without market structure actually being embedded in the laws of our country, you have the wild, wild west,” said Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) in a statement.

Read more: Crypto’s Search for Clarity Runs Into the Real Economy

The immediate implications are substantial. The Clarity Act was designed to settle foundational questions about how digital assets are classified, which activities fall under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and how crypto intermediaries can operate inside the regulated U.S. financial system. The market structure bill was also meant to address some of the stickier questions lawmakers had punted from the stablecoin-specific GENIUS Act, which was successfully signed into law.

“I’ve said many times that the CLARITY Act is essential to ensuring America wins the global race for new technology. That’s the reason Congress passed the GENIUS Act: to ensure that stablecoin infrastructure, a revolutionary financial technology, will be built in America,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in advance in the vote.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies fell on the news of the Senate’s “No” vote.

Read more: SEC Rulemaking Is Giving Corporate Finance a New Crypto Hurdle Rate

Crypto Wanted to Simplify the Oversight Question; Things Got Complicated Instead

For the cryptocurrency industry, which has poured enormous political and lobbying capital into securing a federal market structure law, the defeat matters. After more than a year of negotiations and extensive industry lobbying and spending, the Clarity Act’s near-term legislative path has narrowed considerably as Washington approaches the November midterms.

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi report “Chain Reaction: Regulatory Clarity as the Catalyst for Blockchain Adoption” found that regulation will shape blockchain’s next leap.

After all, the crypto economy Congress is trying to regulate is increasingly becoming intertwined with payments, banking, tokenization and mainstream financial infrastructure. The failure to advance the Clarity Act creates an unusual regulatory dynamic where the commercial market can keep developing even while the legislative framework designed to define its boundaries remains unfinished.

The legislation was supposed to answer a question that has tortured the industry for years. When is a digital asset a security? When is it a commodity? And when does the SEC hand the regulatory baton to the CFTC?

Those distinctions sound technical, but billions of dollars can ride on the answers.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

“A longer delay in the US risks widening the gap between the jurisdictions that have finished and those still debating. Regulatory certainty is becoming a competitive advantage. Institutional capital and businesses go where the rules are clear and the path forward is defined,” Vincent Chok, founder and CEO of First Digital, told PYMNTS.

“Firms that built their plans around US clarity now have to look at other options. The US will get there eventually, but the question is what gets built everywhere else while it waits,” Chok added.

Republican sponsors said the latest bill contained 126 substantive changes sought by Democrats. But disagreements remained over issues including investor protections, enforcement, stablecoin rewards and ethics provisions related to President Donald Trump’s crypto interests.

See also: How the SEC Went From Crypto Enforcement to Building an On-Chain Wall Street

Wall Street May Have Already Left the Station

A bank deciding whether to build tokenized deposits is making a technology investment based partly on what regulators will permit. An asset manager launching tokenized securities needs confidence in how those assets will be treated. A payments company building blockchain settlement infrastructure needs to understand where its responsibilities begin and end.

The industry may now face an uncomfortable experiment. What happens if Wall Street keeps building without Congress? Tillis voted against cloture specifically to preserve the option of reconsidering the measure. Similar setbacks have not always been terminal; stablecoin legislation, for example, survived an earlier failed procedural vote before eventually advancing.

But with the November midterms approaching, the legislative runway is getting shorter.

“With or without that legislation [the Clarity Act], this Administration will deliver for American investors and technological innovators—which is immensely important to our markets and to those who participate in them. Promises were made, and they will be kept. That has been true of the SEC’s agenda since the start of my Chairmanship, and true it will remain,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said at the Solana Policy Institute Summit: Washington x Wall Street in Washington D.C. on Monday (Sept. 14).

After all, if agencies continue rulemaking while banks, payments firms and crypto companies continue launching products, the industry may discover that regulatory uncertainty slows particular investments without stopping the broader migration toward blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

“Today’s result is a delay, not a verdict. Legislation of this scale rarely moves in a straight line, and a cloture vote can be brought again,” Orest Gavryliak, chief legal officer at 1inch, told PYMNTS. “Crypto is not going anywhere. We’ll keep engaging, because clarity for this industry is a question of when, not if. For now, the U.S. remains with rescindable agency guidance, regulation by enforcement, and a patchwork of state rules. Europe, meanwhile, already has MiCA in force, at least for the centralized half of the market.”

For all PYMNTS digital transformation and B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation and B2B Newsletters.