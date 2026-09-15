Clarity Act Stalls, but Will Wall Street Wait to Move On-Chain?

Highlights
Crypto lost the vote, but Washington may be losing control of the clock. The Senate failed to advance Clarity even as banks, asset managers and payments firms push deeper into stablecoins, tokenization and blockchain settlement.
The regulatory fight has shifted from permission to permanence. The SEC and CFTC can keep writing rules without Congress, but financial institutions must decide how much capital to commit when those rules could change with administrations, courts or future legislation.
Regulatory risk is becoming business model risk. As crypto moves into mainstream financial infrastructure, uncertainty over market structure increasingly affects investment decisions, product economics and balance sheets — not just token prices.
Crypto spent years begging Washington for clear rules. On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Washington blinked.