AI Agents Bring Shoppers, but Merchants Must Close the Sale

Highlights
Merchants are treating agentic commerce as another sales channel that has to work with their existing checkout infrastructure.
Tokens can connect agent initiated purchases with returns, refunds and other transactions across channels.
Identifying legitimate agents without weakening existing fraud controls remains an unresolved merchant problem.
Watch more: The Digital Shift With Visa’s Pavan HS
Pavan HS is senior director of product, agentic commerce at Visa, where his work focuses on merchant acceptance and agent-initiated commerce.
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