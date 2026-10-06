Karen Webster Says the Agentic Enterprise Is Already Here

Highlights
Every enterprise is already becoming agentic. The dividing line is how deeply AI is embedded in everyday workflows and how much authority businesses are prepared to give it.
Experience builds autonomy. PYMNTS Intelligence research shows companies with more embedded AI deployments report much stronger returns and greater confidence in letting AI act.
Controls will define the next phase. Identity, permissions, explainability, spending limits and the ability to stop an agent will become essential as AI starts making decisions involving money.
October. Some readers mark it on the calendar for the return of autumn and chilly temperatures. Others get ready for the full dose of sports that comes with the NFL season and the World Series. Here at PYMNTS, it’s B2B Payments time.
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