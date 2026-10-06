Will Holiday Shopping Go Agentic? 40 Senior Execs Weigh In

AI may be ready to shop. Consumers are still deciding how much freedom they want to give it.

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“Holiday Retail’s AI Test Starts With Who Gets to Hit Buy” was produced by PYMNTS following a closed-door roundtable at Mastercard’s New York technology hub. The discussion brought together senior leaders from retail, payments, financial services, technology and AI. It also draws on PYMNTS Intelligence research on consumers and merchants to show where AI shopping is advancing, where resistance remains and what companies should be watching this holiday season.

The report finds that AI is already changing how people discover products and narrow their choices. But the path from recommendation to purchase is far less settled. Consumers may welcome help finding the right gift, comparing prices or locating a deal. They may be much less willing to let software choose the seller, select the payment method or complete the purchase without their approval.

That creates a new challenge for retailers. They need to prepare for shoppers who want different levels of AI assistance depending on the product, the price and the situation. A consumer may be happy to automate a repeat grocery order but still want to personally choose a jacket, sofa or luxury item. Retailers also need to decide how they’ll show up inside third-party AI tools without losing the customer relationship they’ve spent years building.

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In “Holiday Retail’s AI Test Starts With Who Gets to Hit Buy,” learn how:

Retailers can prepare for several levels of AI shopping at once. The likely path runs from research to recommendations, then limited delegation and greater automation in selected categories.

The likely path runs from research to recommendations, then limited delegation and greater automation in selected categories. Agentic commerce could change how merchants win discovery. AI may become another route to customer acquisition, especially for smaller sellers and niche products that struggle to stand out in traditional search.

AI may become another route to customer acquisition, especially for smaller sellers and niche products that struggle to stand out in traditional search. Post-purchase service could decide whether consumers delegate again. Returns, refunds, delivery problems and customer support take on added importance when AI helps make the purchase. A strong recovery experience could build confidence for the next transaction.

“Holiday Retail’s AI Test Starts With Who Gets to Hit Buy” gives retailers a chance to learn where consumers want AI help and where they still want the final say. Download the report to see what that could mean for commerce, payments and the customer relationship.