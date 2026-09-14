Crypto’s Search for Clarity Runs Into the Real Economy

Highlights
Crypto regulation is shifting from classification to collision. The Clarity Act fight is increasingly about what happens when stablecoins, DeFi and prediction markets start competing with banks, gaming regimes and existing enforcement frameworks.
Stablecoin yield has become a bank-funding issue. A proposed circuit breaker for deposit flight signals that Washington may regulate digital dollars based less on what they are than on where they pull liquidity from.
The hardest boundary may now be control, not code. New developer protections suggest policymakers are moving toward a framework that asks who holds assets, controls transactions and can comply with enforcement — rather than treating all software builders as financial intermediaries.
The cryptocurrency sector has for years called for regulatory clarity around digital asset markets in the U.S.