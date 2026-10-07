Fraud Becomes a Bigger Cost of Running a Neobank

Highlights
Fraud-prevention spending among neobanks, digital-only banks and FinTechs rose 357%, from $1.8 million to $8 million per institution.
Average fraud losses rose more than 250%, from $800,000 to $2.84 million, even as the group’s fraud-loss rate fell from 0.90 to 0.72 basis points.
Neobanks are expanding fraud defenses as more attacks use legitimate credentials, customer authorization or trusted channels.
Neobanks are spending far more on fraud prevention even as their fraud losses continue to rise.