AI Can’t Fire You in California Without a Human

Highlights
California employers will soon be barred from letting an algorithm make the final call on a worker’s job. Under SB 947, signed Sept. 30, a manager must back up any AI-driven firing or discipline with other evidence, such as performance reviews.
AI can advise in the exam room but can’t decide. AB 1979 bars hospitals and clinics from letting AI replace a licensed professional’s judgment.
Student records will be off-limits for AI training. AB 1159 bans EdTech companies from using student data to build AI models and extends that protection to about 2.9 million California college students.
California employers will soon need a person to stand behind any artificial intelligence-driven decision to fire or discipline a worker. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 947, the No Robo Bosses Act, on Sept. 30 as one of 13 bills that day, according to the governor’s signing announcement. The law bars employers from relying only on AI when they discipline or fire someone.