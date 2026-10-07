Community Banks Sue OCC Over Crypto Trust Bank Charters
The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has taken its long-running fight against special-purpose crypto banks to federal court. In a lawsuit filed Friday (Oct. 2) in federal district court in Washington, the ICBA argued that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is allowing cryptocurrency companies to obtain the benefits of national bank charters without assuming many of the regulatory obligations imposed on traditional banks.